This recipe doubles well and keeps well. Try it with butter and marmalade for breakfast.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Place half the oats in a food processor and pulse until reduced to fine crumbs. Add remaining oats, cheese and melted butter. Pulse until just combined. Add in boiling water and process until mixture just holds together.

Transfer dough to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Press dough together then pat out to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut out six 3-inch circles, pressing scraps of dough back together as needed and space evenly on baking sheet. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown on the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to crisp. Serve with the soup.