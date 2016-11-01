Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Fogo Island’s cod au gratin has all the same elements as the original Newfoundland dish but is lighter and more sophisticated. (Peter Olson/The Globe and Mail)
weekend menu

LUCY WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Fogo Island’s cod au gratin has all the same elements as the original Newfoundland dish but is lighter and more sophisticated. If you reheat this later, allow about 15 to 20 minutes for it to reheat.

  • Ready time: 1 hour
  • Servings: 4

Cod au gratin

2 cups fish stock, chicken stock or water

1 cup peeled and diced Yukon Gold potatoes, about 1 potato

1 cup sliced leeks, white part only, about 2 leeks

1 cup diced fennel, 1/2 bulb fennel

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 tbsp butter

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 lbs (1 kg) cod fillets cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/4 cup toasted breadcrumbs

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Add stock, potatoes, leeks and fennel to a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetable are tender. Purée in a blender until smooth, adding liquid as needed. It should have the consistency of a thick soup. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

Heat 2 tbsp butter and the oil in a skillet over high heat. Add cod and sear on both sides, about 2 minutes for each side. Transfer to a gratin dish. Pour over the vegetable purée and sprinkle with cheese, then breadcrumbs. Dot with remaining 1 tbsp butter. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce is bubbling and fish is hot.

 

