Fogo Island’s cod au gratin has all the same elements as the original Newfoundland dish but is lighter and more sophisticated. If you reheat this later, allow about 15 to 20 minutes for it to reheat.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Add stock, potatoes, leeks and fennel to a pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetable are tender. Purée in a blender until smooth, adding liquid as needed. It should have the consistency of a thick soup. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve.

Heat 2 tbsp butter and the oil in a skillet over high heat. Add cod and sear on both sides, about 2 minutes for each side. Transfer to a gratin dish. Pour over the vegetable purée and sprinkle with cheese, then breadcrumbs. Dot with remaining 1 tbsp butter. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until sauce is bubbling and fish is hot.