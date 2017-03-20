The secret behind this soup is the quality of the stock you use, and I would recommend buying it from a fish shop or using a light chicken stock to replace it. Bourride is a silky, clear fish soup, flavoured with aïoli. Finished with a garnish of herbs, it is a Provençal specialty and served as a first course.
Soup
6 cups fish or chicken stock
1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced on a bias into one-inch pieces
1/2 small fennel bulb, diced in half-inch pieces
8 clams
8 mussels
4 large shrimp
4 two-ounce (60-gram) pieces sea bass fillet a person
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Pinch of saffron
1/4 cup small croutons
1 tbsp finely chopped parsley
1 tsp finely chopped chervil
Le Coucou aioli
7 medium garlic cloves
1/2 cup milk
1 small red potato, peeled and cooked, about three ounces (75 g)
1 egg yolk
1 tbsp sherry vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp lemon juice
Method
Aioli
Place unpeeled garlic cloves in a small pot. Cover with milk and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and peel cloves. Remove the green strand in the middle of the clove (the germ) if it is there and finely chop garlic.
Combine cooked potato with egg yolk and vinegar in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper. With machine running, pour in the olive oil a little at a time, allowing the oil to incorporate before adding more, as if you were making a mayonnaise. Stir in the chopped garlic and a few drops of lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or lemon juice as required.
Serve the aïoli in a bowl on the side to allow everyone to add as much as they like to the bourride.
Soup
Bring stock to boil in a medium pot. Add the carrots and fennel and simmer until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add clams and steam until opened, about 4 minutes, then remove from broth and keep warm in a covered dish. Add mussels and steam until opened, about 3 minutes, then remove from broth and keep warm. Add shrimp and simmer for 3 minutes or until pink, and remove to covered dish. Finally, add fish fillets and simmer 3 minutes or until the fish is barely cooked.
Season broth with a pinch of saffron, plus salt and pepper to taste.
Divide seafood and fish into four bowls, top with broth and serve with aïoli garnished with croutons, parsley and chervil.