The secret behind this soup is the quality of the stock you use, and I would recommend buying it from a fish shop or using a light chicken stock to replace it. Bourride is a silky, clear fish soup, flavoured with aïoli. Finished with a garnish of herbs, it is a Provençal specialty and served as a first course.

Aioli

Place unpeeled garlic cloves in a small pot. Cover with milk and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and peel cloves. Remove the green strand in the middle of the clove (the germ) if it is there and finely chop garlic.

Combine cooked potato with egg yolk and vinegar in a food processor. Season with salt and pepper. With machine running, pour in the olive oil a little at a time, allowing the oil to incorporate before adding more, as if you were making a mayonnaise. Stir in the chopped garlic and a few drops of lemon juice. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt or lemon juice as required.

Serve the aïoli in a bowl on the side to allow everyone to add as much as they like to the bourride.

Soup

Bring stock to boil in a medium pot. Add the carrots and fennel and simmer until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Add clams and steam until opened, about 4 minutes, then remove from broth and keep warm in a covered dish. Add mussels and steam until opened, about 3 minutes, then remove from broth and keep warm. Add shrimp and simmer for 3 minutes or until pink, and remove to covered dish. Finally, add fish fillets and simmer 3 minutes or until the fish is barely cooked.

Season broth with a pinch of saffron, plus salt and pepper to taste.

Divide seafood and fish into four bowls, top with broth and serve with aïoli garnished with croutons, parsley and chervil.