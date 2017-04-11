These devilled eggs have been a popular starter and bar snack ever since they were introduced on the menu at Briggs Kitchen and Bar in Calgary when it opened in 2013.

To cook the eggs, place them in a single layer in a large pot, cover them with cold water and bring to a boil. Cook for 9 minutes from the time the water comes to a boil then refresh under cold water until the eggs are completely chilled. Peel under cool running water.

Set a large skillet over high heat, add the oil and sauté the mushrooms and shallots for a minute, seasoning with salt. Add the butter and cook for another minute. Set aside to cool.

Cut the eggs in half horizontally and trim each round end to make them sit nicely. Scoop out the egg yolks and place them in a food processor with the mushrooms. Blend until smooth. Add the mayonnaise and Dijon and blend again until smooth. Check and adjust seasoning and transfer to a piping bag.

Warm thin slices of chorizo in a hot pan until glistening. Lay halved eggs on a plate and pipe the filling into the middle. Finish each off with a thin slice of chorizo.