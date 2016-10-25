Goats are hardy animals that can thrive in difficult landscapes, which is why their meat has long been a staple around the world. From West Indian goat roti to South Asian goat curry, from Middle Eastern tagines to Korean black goat stew. Now, goat finally seems to be having a mainstream moment in Canada.

Goat dishes are appearing on trend-forward menus with regularity. Always ahead of the curve, Joe Beef in Montreal has regularly featured goat since at least 2011. In Toronto, you’ll find it at the Haitian place Rhum Corner, and The Black Hoof serves it from time to time.

And in New York, Andrew Tarlow’s Marlow and Sons in Brooklyn advertised a here-until-it’s-gone goat curry special last week.

The growing interest in goat comes as no surprise: With the price of beef on the uptick, goat is still comparatively inexpensive. Nose-to-tail dining, kickstarted a decade ago by London chef Fergus Henderson’s book The Whole Beast, still inspires interest in less-common cuts of meat. Goat is a popular go-to for alternative dairy products, and – perhaps most importantly – Canadian cooking continues to embrace the diversity of its population.

By and large, goat can be used similarly to lamb. Its taste is deeper and more rounded than lamb, and not as markedly grassy. If the goat is quite young, tender cuts such as chops can be grilled, but if the age isn’t certain, cook it slowly and gently. Goat is particularly suited to braises and stews.

Goat can be found in some supermarkets and butcher shops, as well as halal, Caribbean, Latin or Indian markets. (Here’s a tip: Try to select a whole cut and ask a butcher to trim it into pieces for you, rather than buying prepackaged stewing meat. This guarantees that all the meat came from the same part of the animal, helping to control the ratio of fat to lean.)

Since cooking goat might be new to some, this understated recipe has more fragrance than all-out fiery oomph. My mum suggested a sweetly spiced mutton curry from my paternal grandmother, Sarah, who we called Bombay Ma. The meat is layered with rice and well-cooked onions; the force of the few chilies is softened to a background humming sort of warmth.

This pilau takes time to make. But none of the steps are taxing and the time is well spent. By cooking the curry, the rice and the frizzled onions separately, each can be perfected before they are combined. The curry needs to be confidently seasoned and its sauce, what is often called the gravy, should be sticky and rich. The rice should be tender, while retaining the integrity of its grains. The onions, which truly benefit from the luxury of time, are, ideally, caramelized but still supple; curled but not dry.

Start cooking the day before you want to eat. Season and simmer the goat, and fry the onions (once bronzed, drain the onions on paper towels then cover and chill). The curry base can also be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the fridge overnight.

When finally baked together, the curry and onions stain the rice. The rice steams and fluffs up, and the goat becomes exceptionally lush. I like to serve the pilau simply with lime wedges, showered with chopped cilantro and mint – the finishing touches that wake up the lolling effect of the curry and rice in surprising harmony.

Salt is crucial now. My mum added it at the last minute, so the salt didn’t blend into the dish but rather punctuated the mellow notes of the whole with savoury impact.

Goat

1 tbsp ginger paste 1 tbsp garlic paste 1/2 cup natural yogurt, not nonfat 1.6 lbs (750 g) piece bone-in goat meat suited for braising, preferably flank, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes 6 cups water 1 onion, chopped 2 bay leaves 1 tsp peppercorns A 2-inch cinnamon stick 6 cloves 2 cardamom pods 1 star anise

Curry

2 tbsps neutral oil 2 to 4 split fresh red or green chiles 1/2 tsp fennel seeds 10 peppercorns 6 cloves 2 cardamom pods A 1-inch cinnamon stick 1 star anise 1 small onion, minced Pinch of medium-grain kosher salt 1 tbsp ginger paste 1 tbsp paste paste 1 tsp ground coriander 1/2 tsp ground turmeric 1 tomato, cut into quarters 2 large handfuls cilantro leaves, chopped fine, plus more for garnish 2 large handfuls mint leaves, chopped fine, plus more for garnish

Rice

3 cups (600 g) sella basmati rice, Lal Qilla brand preferred, rinsed. Water to cover rice while soaking 1/4 cup (60 ml) neutral oil, divided

Onions

1 large sweet onion, sliced into thin half moons 2 tbsp neutral oil Medium-grain kosher salt

Method