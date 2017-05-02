Even as I try to be mindful in my shopping, I sometimes end up with a jar of wilting herbs demoted to a forgotten shelf in the fridge. It happens most often when I buy a bunch for a specific plan, and then said plan is scrapped. My moods are admittedly capricious when it comes to making dinner.
But, I am wary to waste said herbs, as fresh herbs are one of the most effective – and easy – ways to turn the expected into the exceptional. A few sprigs of dill and tarragon in a salad, a fistful of cilantro to blanket a curry, parsley and mint as a chutney to breach the richness of grilled meat – herbs bring vibrancy and punch. So, in anticipation of inevitable moments of excess, I pocket simple recipes that use herbs to their full potential, and in fridge-clearing quantities.
Here, a collection of herbs vivifies a rather humble plate of beans, peas and eggs. The creamy beans are intentionally left separate from the brothy, herb-soused peas so that no two bites are the same, while soft-cooked eggs provide a plush weight, and diaphanous shavings of manchego perforate the sweet vegetables with lactic tang. For additional substance, stir some grated cheese into the herb paste.
My friend and fellow food writer Molly Wizenberg is champion of the seven-minute egg, for its perfectly set white and fudgy yolk. The seven-minute egg is pretty much a sure bet, and if that sounds up your alley, then by all means follow her lead. In this case, I want a bit more ooze so that the yolk, still languorous, flows and then dissolves into the collected liquids, enriching it. Understandably, the decrease in cooking time means a correlating increase in risk – the white might not be properly set, or the yolk left unthickened, and softer-boiled eggs are trickier to peel. Nonetheless, I know some who boldly set their timers for a scant six minutes and are never disappointed. I aim exactly for six minutes and 30 seconds on the dot. Calculate your risk tolerance and proceed however it suits you.
Herby beans and peas with soft-set eggs
3 garlic cloves
Medium-grained kosher salt, as needed
1 cup tender herbs (basil, parsley, tarragon, dill, cilantro, chives and/or mint), loosely packed
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus some for garnish
2 shallots, minced
2 cups sweet peas, fresh or frozen
2 teaspoons Champagne or white wine vinegar
1 cup cooking liquid from beans, vegetable stock or water
1 to 2 eggs per person, fridge cold
2 cups cooked white beans (cannellini, navy, or similar), warm
Aged manchego or a similar firm sheep’s milk cheese
Pea shoots, soft lettuces, or tender herbs
Method
Place the garlic cloves in a mortar with a good pinch of salt. Pound to a paste with the pestle. Add the herbs, then pound and grind the leaves until similarly pasty. Stir 2 tablespoons olive oil, and set aside. (Alternatively, the herb paste can be made in a small food processor.)
In a medium, heavy-bottomed skillet, warm 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium-low heat. Sauté the shallots in the oil with a good pinch of salt until translucent and tender, but without colour (8 to 10 minutes). Stir in the peas, followed by the Champagne vinegar. Cook, stirring all the while, until most of the vinegar has cooked off (30 seconds). Pour in the stock, bring up the heat to get the liquid to a simmer. Partially cover and gently cook the peas until truly tender (7 minutes or so). Fold in the herb paste and leave off the heat for 1 to 2 minutes, so the edge of the garlic’s flavour is dulled but not entirely lost. Taste, keeping in mind the white beans to come. Adjust for seasoning, adding more salt or a splash of vinegar as warranted.
While the peas are bubbling, get on with the eggs. First, prepare a bowl of ice water. Grab an appropriately sized pot (if cooking four eggs, a medium saucepan would be sufficient; for any more, you might require a larger vessel). Fill the pot with enough water to cover the eggs by at least an inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then adjust the heat to maintain a boil but not have it roiling. Carefully lower the eggs into the pot and cook for 6 to 7 minutes, depending on preference. Immediately transfer the eggs to their ice bath and leave to sit until they’re only warm, about 2 minutes. Gently tap shells all over against a hard, flat surface, and peel.
To serve, spoon some beans onto each plate. Add some peas, then split the eggs with a sharp knife and arrange on each bowl. Sprinkle the yolks with salt. Use a vegetable peeler to shave cheese on top, scatter with shoots and leaves, then drizzle with extra olive oil.