Even as I try to be mindful in my shopping, I sometimes end up with a jar of wilting herbs demoted to a forgotten shelf in the fridge. It happens most often when I buy a bunch for a specific plan, and then said plan is scrapped. My moods are admittedly capricious when it comes to making dinner.

But, I am wary to waste said herbs, as fresh herbs are one of the most effective – and easy – ways to turn the expected into the exceptional. A few sprigs of dill and tarragon in a salad, a fistful of cilantro to blanket a curry, parsley and mint as a chutney to breach the richness of grilled meat – herbs bring vibrancy and punch. So, in anticipation of inevitable moments of excess, I pocket simple recipes that use herbs to their full potential, and in fridge-clearing quantities.

Here, a collection of herbs vivifies a rather humble plate of beans, peas and eggs. The creamy beans are intentionally left separate from the brothy, herb-soused peas so that no two bites are the same, while soft-cooked eggs provide a plush weight, and diaphanous shavings of manchego perforate the sweet vegetables with lactic tang. For additional substance, stir some grated cheese into the herb paste.

My friend and fellow food writer Molly Wizenberg is champion of the seven-minute egg, for its perfectly set white and fudgy yolk. The seven-minute egg is pretty much a sure bet, and if that sounds up your alley, then by all means follow her lead. In this case, I want a bit more ooze so that the yolk, still languorous, flows and then dissolves into the collected liquids, enriching it. Understandably, the decrease in cooking time means a correlating increase in risk – the white might not be properly set, or the yolk left unthickened, and softer-boiled eggs are trickier to peel. Nonetheless, I know some who boldly set their timers for a scant six minutes and are never disappointed. I aim exactly for six minutes and 30 seconds on the dot. Calculate your risk tolerance and proceed however it suits you.

Herby beans and peas with soft-set eggs

3 garlic cloves Medium-grained kosher salt, as needed 1 cup tender herbs (basil, parsley, tarragon, dill, cilantro, chives and/or mint), loosely packed 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus some for garnish 2 shallots, minced 2 cups sweet peas, fresh or frozen 2 teaspoons Champagne or white wine vinegar 1 cup cooking liquid from beans, vegetable stock or water 1 to 2 eggs per person, fridge cold 2 cups cooked white beans (cannellini, navy, or similar), warm Aged manchego or a similar firm sheep’s milk cheese Pea shoots, soft lettuces, or tender herbs

Method