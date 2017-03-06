The secret to this recipe is the starch that remains in the pasta cooking water, which helps sauce adhere to the pasta. Add in cooked cauliflower for a one-pot meal.

Place noodles and cold water in a pot. Bring to a boil and cook until noodles are al dente, about 7 to 10 minutes, then drain and reserve 1/2 cup pasta cooking water.

Boil reserved pasta water to reduce by half. Add cream or milk and reduce for 2 minutes. Stir in mustard and grated cheese. Bring to a boil, stirring until cheese is melted. Return noodles to pot and stir everything together. Season with salt and pepper. Place in container and reheat at work. For kids, place hot mac and cheese in a wide-mouth Thermos for a good hot lunch at school.