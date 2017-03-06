Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
noodle on white background (angintaravichian/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
noodle on white background (angintaravichian/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recipe: Instant ramen, but better Add to ...

LUCY WAVERMAN AND EMMA WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Throw out those MSG-laden flavouring packages and buy instant ramen noodles on their own at an Asian supermarket or big grocery store. Then create your own seasoning sauce and add leftover veggies and protein in the form of slivered leftover chicken, meat, fish or tofu.

Try to take your container (we used a 1-litre mason jar) out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before adding the hot water. Mason jar soups take a little technique: place the heaviest ingredients at the bottom, add seasoning, then cooked meat or protein followed by raw and cooked vegetables. Finish with the lightest ingredients. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to vary the recipe.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: 1

Main Ingredients

25 grams instant noodles, rinsed with hot water

1 tsp dehydrated chicken stock, preferably organic

Cooked vegetables, optional

A little sliced onion

2 handfuls baby spinach

1 thinly sliced shiitake mushroom

Seasoning Sauce

1/2 tsp sriracha, or to taste

1/2 tsp grated ginger

2 tsp soy sauce

Pinch sugar

1 tbsp chopped coriander, optional

Method

Place noodles in base of Mason jar along with dehydrated chicken stock. Add a handful of any cooked vegetables you have on hand, as well as sliced onion, baby spinach and shiitake mushroom. Stir in sriracha, grated ginger, soy sauce and sugar. Finish with coriander.

When you are ready for lunch, pour over 1 1/2 cups boiling water, cover and let sit for 4 minutes. Give it a gentle stir.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular