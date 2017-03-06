Throw out those MSG-laden flavouring packages and buy instant ramen noodles on their own at an Asian supermarket or big grocery store. Then create your own seasoning sauce and add leftover veggies and protein in the form of slivered leftover chicken, meat, fish or tofu.
Try to take your container (we used a 1-litre mason jar) out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before adding the hot water. Mason jar soups take a little technique: place the heaviest ingredients at the bottom, add seasoning, then cooked meat or protein followed by raw and cooked vegetables. Finish with the lightest ingredients. Once you get the hang of it, it’s easy to vary the recipe.
Main Ingredients
25 grams instant noodles, rinsed with hot water
1 tsp dehydrated chicken stock, preferably organic
Cooked vegetables, optional
A little sliced onion
2 handfuls baby spinach
1 thinly sliced shiitake mushroom
Seasoning Sauce
1/2 tsp sriracha, or to taste
1/2 tsp grated ginger
2 tsp soy sauce
Pinch sugar
1 tbsp chopped coriander, optional
Method
Place noodles in base of Mason jar along with dehydrated chicken stock. Add a handful of any cooked vegetables you have on hand, as well as sliced onion, baby spinach and shiitake mushroom. Stir in sriracha, grated ginger, soy sauce and sugar. Finish with coriander.
When you are ready for lunch, pour over 1 1/2 cups boiling water, cover and let sit for 4 minutes. Give it a gentle stir.