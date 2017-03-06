This concentrate can be frozen once made and used on its own or as a base for Mason jar soups. It’s great with any kind of leftover, cooked seafood.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
Main Ingredients
2 cups frozen peas
3 chopped green onions
3 tbsp chopped cooked potatoes or rice
1 tsp green Thai chili paste
1/2 tsp grated ginger
1 tsp organic chicken stock paste
1 cup boiling water
1/2 tsp lime zest
Method
Puree all ingredients in a blender or food processor until creamy. Add a pinch of salt. Place in a Thermos container. Add 1 cup boiling water into the Thermos and take to work, or heat water at work and add to Thermos.