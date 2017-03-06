Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LUCY WAVERMAN And EMMA WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

This concentrate can be frozen once made and used on its own or as a base for Mason jar soups. It’s great with any kind of leftover, cooked seafood.

  • Servings: 1

Main Ingredients

2 cups frozen peas

3 chopped green onions

3 tbsp chopped cooked potatoes or rice

1 tsp green Thai chili paste

1/2 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp organic chicken stock paste

1 cup boiling water

1/2 tsp lime zest

Method

Puree all ingredients in a blender or food processor until creamy. Add a pinch of salt. Place in a Thermos container. Add 1 cup boiling water into the Thermos and take to work, or heat water at work and add to Thermos.

 

