As we move out of winter cooking mode, I want more casual meals – ones that people pick at over time or compile to their liking from an array of bits and pieces on the table. I like to lay out a salad, a spread of some sort, maybe a bowl of quinoa or a pile of naan, perhaps a wedge of cheese, marinated vegetables, and then some grilled meat. Each diner can choose their combination of cool and hot, fresh and rich, subtle and savoury.

These kefte, or lamb meatballs, fit my mood entirely. Heady with Ras el Hanout, a North African spice blend especially popular in Morocco, the fragrant and assertive seasoning provides a counterpoint to the unctuousness of the lamb, and bulgur keeps the texture light. (Ras el Hanout will vary by the maker, but cumin, coriander, cinnamon, dried ginger and cardamom are the most common components. Turmeric, saffron, chilies, peppercorn and paprika are all also possible inclusions.)

Sizzling with a bronzed crust, the kefte nudge up against a lush relish of olives and oil-poached garlic and a crunchy jumble of roasted seeds and hazelnuts. Though included here to show the potential of the combination, neither the relish nor the seed mix are mandatory for serving the meatballs. They can be equally enjoyed with a tomato or mango chutney, or alongside marinated feta.

Speaking of that poaching, the olive oil doesn’t have to be your best extra virgin. As it is to be heated, and infused with the garlic, bay, chili and orange, it would be a waste. Choose instead one that tastes consistently good. The recipe for the garlic confit makes more than needed for this amount of meatballs, but both the garlic and its accompanying oil have plenty of uses. The cloves can be used as you would roasted, and the oil as you would a flavoured one – it is exceptional in dressings or to finish cooked meats. When pulling from the jar, make sure whatever garlic remains is kept covered by topping it up with additional oil as required.

Garlic and olive relish

2 heads garlic, cloves separated and peeled Pinch dried red chili flakes 1 bay leaf Olive oil, as needed Zest from half an orange, julienned 1 cup green olives, such as Castelvetrano, pitted and torn ¼ cup large caper berries Juice from half an orange Juice from half a lemon Medium-grained kosher salt, as needed

Meatballs

1 small red onion, finely minced 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 tablespoon Ras el Hanout 1 teaspoon medium-grained kosher salt, plus extra 1 small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems minced 1 tablespoon mint leaves, minced ¼ cup bulgur, soaked as per package instructions 1 pound ground lamb Oil, for frying

Seed mix

1 teaspoon coriander seeds 1 teaspoon cumin seeds ¼ cup raw hazelnuts ¼ cup mixed seeds (hulled sunflower, sesame, pepitas) 1 teaspoon Ras el Hanout 1 teaspoon olive oil, or oil from garlic confit 2 teaspoons honey Medium-grained kosher salt

Method