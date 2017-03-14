As we move out of winter cooking mode, I want more casual meals – ones that people pick at over time or compile to their liking from an array of bits and pieces on the table. I like to lay out a salad, a spread of some sort, maybe a bowl of quinoa or a pile of naan, perhaps a wedge of cheese, marinated vegetables, and then some grilled meat. Each diner can choose their combination of cool and hot, fresh and rich, subtle and savoury.
These kefte, or lamb meatballs, fit my mood entirely. Heady with Ras el Hanout, a North African spice blend especially popular in Morocco, the fragrant and assertive seasoning provides a counterpoint to the unctuousness of the lamb, and bulgur keeps the texture light. (Ras el Hanout will vary by the maker, but cumin, coriander, cinnamon, dried ginger and cardamom are the most common components. Turmeric, saffron, chilies, peppercorn and paprika are all also possible inclusions.)
Sizzling with a bronzed crust, the kefte nudge up against a lush relish of olives and oil-poached garlic and a crunchy jumble of roasted seeds and hazelnuts. Though included here to show the potential of the combination, neither the relish nor the seed mix are mandatory for serving the meatballs. They can be equally enjoyed with a tomato or mango chutney, or alongside marinated feta.
Speaking of that poaching, the olive oil doesn’t have to be your best extra virgin. As it is to be heated, and infused with the garlic, bay, chili and orange, it would be a waste. Choose instead one that tastes consistently good. The recipe for the garlic confit makes more than needed for this amount of meatballs, but both the garlic and its accompanying oil have plenty of uses. The cloves can be used as you would roasted, and the oil as you would a flavoured one – it is exceptional in dressings or to finish cooked meats. When pulling from the jar, make sure whatever garlic remains is kept covered by topping it up with additional oil as required.
Garlic and olive relish
2 heads garlic, cloves separated and peeled
Pinch dried red chili flakes
1 bay leaf
Olive oil, as needed
Zest from half an orange, julienned
1 cup green olives, such as Castelvetrano, pitted and torn
¼ cup large caper berries
Juice from half an orange
Juice from half a lemon
Medium-grained kosher salt, as needed
Meatballs
1 small red onion, finely minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon Ras el Hanout
1 teaspoon medium-grained kosher salt, plus extra
1 small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems minced
1 tablespoon mint leaves, minced
¼ cup bulgur, soaked as per package instructions
1 pound ground lamb Oil, for frying
Seed mix
1 teaspoon coriander seeds
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
¼ cup raw hazelnuts
¼ cup mixed seeds (hulled sunflower, sesame, pepitas)
1 teaspoon Ras el Hanout
1 teaspoon olive oil, or oil from garlic confit
2 teaspoons honey
Medium-grained kosher salt
Method
Start with the garlic confit. Tumble the garlic cloves into a small, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Sprinkle in the chili flakes and pop in the bay leaf. Pour in enough olive oil to just submerge the cloves, then set the pan over medium heat. Bring to the barest simmer, then lower the heat only to maintain the simmer, and poach the garlic until opulently tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. About halfway through cooking, strew the orange zest over top, gently nudging the strands with the tines of a fork or tip of a knife to submerge them. When the garlic is ready, remove the bay leaf, then set everything else aside to cool. At this point, the garlic confit can be transferred to an airtight container and refrigerated for a few weeks or frozen for months.
While the garlic poaches, make the meatballs. In a large bowl, stir in the onion, garlic, Ras el Hanout, salt, cilantro and mint. Fold in the bulgur, followed by the lamb. Using clean hands or two forks, break up the lamb into the vegetables, mixing quickly and lightly. Do not compact or overmix. Cover and refrigerate the meat for 1 hour, or up to 4 hours.
Finish up the relish. Spoon half the garlic into a bowl. Fold in the olives and caper berries. Pour in 3 tablespoons of the oil from the confit, then the juice from the orange. Taste, season with salt, and lemon juice as needed. Set aside.
Make the seeds. Lightly crush the coriander and cumin seeds with a mortar and pestle. Tip in the hazelnuts, and bash them a bit. Scatter the seeds and nuts into a medium skillet, and place over medium heat. Roast, stirring and turning often, until fragrant and lightly toasted, around 2 to 3 minutes, depending on the pan. Sprinkle in the Ras el Hanout, stir a few times, then drip on the oil. Stir again, then drizzle on the honey. Working quickly, stir to coat the seeds for 30 seconds. Scrape the seeds onto a heat-safe plate and set aside.
Use 2 tablespoons of meat to form each meatball, rolling them with damp hands.
Fill a high-sided heavy pan such as a Dutch oven or deep cast-iron skillet with enough oil to come halfway up the sides of the balls. Over a medium flame, heat the oil to 325 F. Working in batches so as to not overcrowd the pan, fry the meatballs, turning often, until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and season lightly with salt.
Spread hummus across a platter. Arrange the meatballs atop, dress with the olive relish. Shower with seeds and serve immediately.