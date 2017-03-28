I love April because I start to feel inspired by the upcoming bounty of produce. After a long, cold winter, it’s exciting to think of the fresh ingredients I can start using again in the kitchen. The clean flavours and acidity of this lemon risotto are the perfect way to showcase this seasonal freshness, while the crunchy pine nuts and chive oil pair nicely with the dish’s tang and creaminess. Serve it as an appetizer or a main course. This dish will be on the spring menu at 7 Enoteca in Oakville, where I’m the executive chef, for those who want to savour some decadent risotto without the prep work.

Chive oil:

Place ingredients in a blender and blend for 30 seconds until mixed. Transfer the mixture to a medium-sized pot and place over medium-high heat. Make an ice bath in a medium-sized bowl and set aside. As the oil in the pot heats up, watch its colour. When the oil turns bright green, transfer the ingredients into another container and place it in the ice bath. You want to cool the oil as fast as possible to keep it bright green. Once the oil is cool, transfer the container to the fridge and reserve it for later.

Risotto:

First, toast the pine nuts until they’re golden brown in a sauté pan over low heat. Set the nuts aside until the risotto is finished.

Place the vegetable stock on the stove in a medium-sized pot over low heat.

In a large sauté pan, add the oil and place over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and sweat until clear, then add the garlic. Add the rice and stir the mixture so the ingredients don’t stick to the pan. Cook until the rice starts to become slightly translucent. Add the wine and reduce it until it’s almost completely absorbed. Using a small ladle, add the stock to the rice slowly, not adding more stock until the last ladle-full has been absorbed by the rice. Keep checking the rice to see if it is cooked, which usually takes 20 minutes. The rice should be soft on the outside with a slight bite in the centre. When you chew it, the rice shouldn’t get stuck in your teeth. The rice will continue to cook after you take it off the heat so be sure to take the rice off a little early. If you need more liquid to cook the risotto, add more vegetable stock as needed. If the rice cooks quicker than expected, reserve the extra vegetable stock for another use.

Once the risotto is almost fully cooked, add the mascarpone. Stir in the mascarpone until it’s completely melted and mixed. Take the pan off the heat, and add the grated Parmesan, butter, lemon juice and zest. Stir the ingredients into the risotto until the butter is melted and everything is combined. Season with salt.

To serve, place the risotto on a plate. Sprinkle pine nuts over the top and pour the chive oil around the edges.