A traditional dish from Peru that’s usually served with French fries, lomo saltado is part of Chifa cooking, a fusion of Chinese and Peruvian cuisines. The yellow chili paste is used extensively in Peruvian cooking.

Most people buy it in a jar but it is easy to make and keeps for a few weeks refrigerated, although if you can’t find spicy peppers feel free to omit. I used serrano pepper instead of the traditional aji amarillo chili in the stir-fry.

Yellow chili paste

4 yellow chili peppers 1 tbsp vegetable oil Lomo saltado 1 tbsp garlic, chopped 3 tbsp vegetable oil 1 1/2 lbs (750 g) sirloin steak, trimmed and cut in 1/2-inch strips 2 medium red onions, cut in 8 wedges each 1 aji amarillo or serrano pepper, seeds removed, thinly sliced 3/4 cup beer 2 tbsp soy sauce 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 2 roma tomatoes, cut in wedges 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 2 tbsp chopped parsley 2 tsp yellow chili paste (optional)

Method