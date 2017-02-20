Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Lomo Saltado is a traditional dish from Peru that’s usually served with French fries. (Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail)
Lomo Saltado is a traditional dish from Peru that’s usually served with French fries. (Danielle Matar/The Globe and Mail)

Recipe: Lomo saltado Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A traditional dish from Peru that’s usually served with French fries, lomo saltado is part of Chifa cooking, a fusion of Chinese and Peruvian cuisines. The yellow chili paste is used extensively in Peruvian cooking.

Most people buy it in a jar but it is easy to make and keeps for a few weeks refrigerated, although if you can’t find spicy peppers feel free to omit. I used serrano pepper instead of the traditional aji amarillo chili in the stir-fry.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

Yellow chili paste

4 yellow chili peppers

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Lomo saltado

1 tbsp garlic, chopped

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 1/2 lbs (750 g) sirloin steak, trimmed and cut in 1/2-inch strips

2 medium red onions, cut in 8 wedges each

1 aji amarillo or serrano pepper, seeds removed, thinly sliced

3/4 cup beer

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 roma tomatoes, cut in wedges

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp chopped parsley

2 tsp yellow chili paste (optional)

Method

Place yellow chili peppers in a pot of boiling water and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until peppers are very soft.

Peel the skin off the peppers and purée with the oil in a blender or by hand.

Reserve.

Combine garlic and 2 tbsp oil and mash to a puree. Toss steak with garlic puree and let marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Heat remaining 1 tbsp oil in a wok over high heat. Stir-fry meat for 2 minutes, or until browned but still rare inside. Remove from pan.

Add onion and chili pepper to pan and sautée for 1 minute. Add beer, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook for 2 minutes or until liquid has reduced by half.

Return meat to pan and add tomatoes, cilantro, parsley and optional yellow chili paste. Simmer together until tomatoes are slightly softened, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Serve over rice, with remaining chili paste on the side.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular