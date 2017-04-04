I love this combination but you could use white turnips, parsnips or kohlrabi with the potatoes. Make ahead and reheat when needed on whatever oven temperature you are already using.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Combine potatoes, celeriac and rutabaga in a large pot. Cover with cold salted water. Bring to boil and boil until roots are fork tender, about 18 to 20 minutes. Drain into a bowl reserving 2 cups cooking water.

Mash the roots (they can be a little lumpy) then beat in enough cooking liquid to give a slightly soft consistency. Beat in the eggs and olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper and stir in the chili flakes if using.

Bake for 20 minutes or until top is browned. If making ahead of time, just reheat in the oven for 10 minutes or microwave when ready to serve.