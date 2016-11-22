Anastasia Ciona – everyone called her Nettie – was born along the Polish/Ukrainian border and settled outside Hafford, Sask., around 1890, when her family moved to Canada as Displaced Persons. Hafford was one of the largest Ukrainian settlements in the province in the early 1900s: The population today is just less than 400, and many street signs are in both English and Ukrainian. Nettie was the type to turn out thousands of handmade perogies with her crew for a church supper, celebration or fundraiser, to fill the freezer or feed her extended family. Her dough is soft and easy to work with, and can be filled with just about anything. Thanks to her daughter and granddaughter, Carol and Cheryl, for passing on the recipe.

In a large bowl, mix together the flour and salt. In a smaller bowl, stir together the oil and egg. Stir the egg mixture into the flour, working at it until you have a coarse meal, like biscuit dough before you add the liquid. Pour the hot water into the flour and egg mixture all at once, and immediately start stirring until it comes together into a somewhat lumpy dough. Cover with a tea towel and let it rest for at least 15 minutes, preferably 30.

To make your filling, stir any number of ingredients into seasoned mashed potatoes – grated cheese, caramelized onions, crumbled bacon, even leftovers such as chopped roasted chicken, turkey or beef. Precise measurements aren’t important, but aim for a ratio of at least twice as many mashed potatoes to act as a carrier for the other ingredients.

To assemble your perogies, roll the dough into long ropes about half an inch in diameter. Cut off 1-inch sections and roll each piece into a rough circle, fill with your choice of filling and fold over to enclose it, pinching the edge to seal. (Doing it this way, rather than rolling and cutting the dough into circles, eliminates waste and having to reroll scraps, which can make perogies tough.) If you want to freeze the perogies, spread them out in a single layer on a baking sheet to freeze, then transfer to freezer bags.

Cook fresh or frozen perogies in boiling water until they float to the surface, then let them cook for another minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and toss with melted butter before serving, or brown in a hot skillet you’ve just cooked bacon and sautéed onions in (leave the drippings to sauté the perogies). Serve with sour cream, crumbled bacon and sautéed onions.