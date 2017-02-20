This different take on quinoa is similar to rice pudding but tastier and more decadent. Sweetened condensed milk is a big component of desserts in Peru.

Combine mango, lime juice, mint and cinnamon. Reserve.

Bring water to a boil with orange peel, cinnamon stick and cloves. Add quinoa and cook over medium-high heat until you see a little dot in the middle of the grains, about 8 minutes. Add whole milk, reduce heat to medium and continue to cook until the quinoa is tender but not mushy, about 8 more minutes. Add condensed milk and continue cooking until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and place plastic wrap on top of the pudding so skin does not form. Cool completely.

Whip cream with icing sugar and fold into the cooled pudding. Serve with the fruit tartare on the side or on top.