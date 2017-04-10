My birthday is at the end of April, after Easter and following three other birthdays in my extended family this month. I bake cakes for their birthdays, but mine is usually an ice cream cake from the local dairy bar. (This is by no means a complaint; I love ice cream cakes.)

But there was a year when my sons, who were quite young at the time, wanted to help make my birthday cake. After a month of frosting, I couldn’t bear the thought of another buttercream. And, what’s more, at their toddling ages I knew most of the work was going to fall to me anyhow.

Enter the icebox cake to save the day, or at least fulfill their request. An icebox cake is a layered arrangement of cream and cookies, chilled and left to set. The magic happens in that chilling time – the cookies swell and soften, turning sponge-like, and the cream thickens to something lusher than it was before. It is notionally similar to a trifle or a tiramisu, but cakier than either of those. Truly, an icebox cake is a no-bake dessert that feels like a celebration.

It’s also a fine thing for a throw-together Easter dessert. While the season may have us brainwashed into thoughts of berries and bounty, the fact is that most of us are still a few months away from local produce. So, use frozen, and invoke the spirit of renewal even if we’re not there yet. Here I’ve used raspberries, as their bright acidity provides a needed counterpoint to the richness of everything else. That said, if you are lucky enough to find some forced rhubarb, a thick compote of the fuchsia stalks would be a treat.

Instead of a traditional whipped cream filling, I opt for a diplomat cream, which is whipped cream bulked up with pastry cream. The pastry cream is basically a stove-top pudding, and can be made by hand or using a stand mixer. If it’s your first time, a mixer frees both hands for pouring the hot milk into the egg yolks, but it is not essential.

Traditionally, icebox cakes are made with vanilla or chocolate wafer cookies, but I grew up with graham cracker icebox cakes and I stand by the preference to this day. Graham crackers allow for optimal edge-to-edge coverage and, after sitting overnight, their crumb more closely resembles that of a thin cake.

To make the cake without any cooking at all, make a lemon cheesecake-ish version with 2 cups mascarpone cream in place of the pastry cream in the filling (you may want to slip in a bit of vanilla bean and extra sugar), and use store-bought lemon curd instead of the raspberry sauce.

Almond pastry cream

2 cups milk 1 vanilla bean, split in half 6 egg yolks 1/2 cup granulated sugar 1/4 cup cornstarch A good pinch medium-grained kosher salt 1/8 tsp almond extract

Raspberry sauce

1 pound raspberries, fresh or frozen 1/3 cup granulated sugar 2 tsp lemon juice A good pinch medium-grained kosher salt 1/2 tsp rosewater, optional

To assemble

2 cups whipping cream, divided 45 honey graham crackers (the single kind) 1/4 cup icing sugar, plus extra for garnish A pinch medium-grained kosher salt 1 tsp vanilla extract Ground pistachios, optional

Method