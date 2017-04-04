Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The topping is essentially a macaroon that becomes slightly biscuit-like when cooked.

  • Servings: 8 to 10

Rhubarb Almond Crisp

3 pounds (1 kg) rhubarb, cut in 1 1/2-inch pieces

3/8 cup orange juice

1/2 cup brown sugar

Topping

3 egg whites

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups almond flour

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3/4 cup chopped blanched almonds

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Toss rhubarb with orange juice and brown sugar. Place in an oven-proof baking dish. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites with a pinch of salt until foamy. Slowly add sugar and beat until soft peaks form. Fold in the almond flour and coconut. Spoon on top of the rhubarb in dollops. Sprinkle with chopped almonds and bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until the topping is set and golden and the rhubarb is bubbling.

 

