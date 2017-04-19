Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The “soigneurs” on the Cannondale-Drapac cycling team prepare special rice cakes for Mike Woods’s mid-race feedbags.

Ingredients

500 g of short grain rice

1 litre of water

1 tbsp of sugar

a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract

1 tbsp of coconut oil

300 g of low-fat cream cheese

Method

Cook the rice, water, sugar, and cinnamon/vanilla. Mix the cooked rice with coconut oil and cream cheese. Wrap the resulting slab in cling film, cool it overnight in the fridge, then cut into chunks.

 

