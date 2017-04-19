The “soigneurs” on the Cannondale-Drapac cycling team prepare special rice cakes for Mike Woods’s mid-race feedbags.
Ingredients
500 g of short grain rice
1 litre of water
1 tbsp of sugar
a pinch of cinnamon or vanilla extract
1 tbsp of coconut oil
300 g of low-fat cream cheese
Method
Cook the rice, water, sugar, and cinnamon/vanilla. Mix the cooked rice with coconut oil and cream cheese. Wrap the resulting slab in cling film, cool it overnight in the fridge, then cut into chunks.