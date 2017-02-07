While I often appreciate it chilled, rice pudding is at its most lush when eaten warm, or even slightly steaming, which makes it ideal for the February table.

This rice pudding is subtle and straightforward. I use a mix of milk and cream, but that’s not to say the types of each are strictly particular – use what you have on hand. The addition of a beaten egg at the end of cooking further enriches the dairy, already reduced by cooking and thickened with the rice’s starch, so the finish is as velvety as one could hope for.

With the pudding, I like some embellishments that complement, rather than echo, that dulcet sweetness. Turning to the freezer drawer, frozen cherries save the day, stewed quickly and simply into a sauce thrumming with star anise, cinnamon, cardamom and clove. (Keep in mind, the amount of sugar in the cherries will depend on the variety used; Morellos might need a touch more, while Bings, Lapins or Skeena could need less. Proceed accordingly.)

The fruit, barely cooked, sits atop the rice pudding while long tangles of keenly floral clementine zest slip through the sauce, seeping into whatever they touch. The plate is finished off with a spoon of whipped cream, and crushed cookies and nuts for gratifying crunch.

Pudding

2 teaspoons unsalted butter 1 cup starchy, shorter-grained rice (Carnaroli, Arborio) 2 cups table cream or half-and-half (18% or 10% butterfat, respectively) 2 cups milk, plus extra as needed ½ cup granulated sugar ¼ teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt 1 fresh vanilla bean 1 egg, beaten

Cherries

3 cups pitted cherries, fresh or frozen (if frozen, do not defrost or drain) 6 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 clementine 2 star anise 2 green cardamom pods 1 clove 1 small cinnamon stick ¹/8 teaspoon almond extract A pinch of medium-grain kosher salt A few grinds black pepper

Method