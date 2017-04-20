Sai oua is a northern sausage found all over Chiang Mai. It’s usually in a casing, but I’ve altered the recipe so it can be made into burger patties. It’s just as delicious, but more accessible to the home cook. Serve them with rice and veggies.

Heat a cup of hot water in a kettle or pot. Place the chilies in a heatproof container. Pour hot water over chilies. When the chilies are soft and pliable, strain thoroughly.

In a bowl, mix chilies, lemongrass, shallots, garlic, fish sauce, soy sauce, turmeric and coriander stems. In batches, pound these ingredients in a mortar and pestle or process in a food processor until a rough paste is formed (some small chunks are okay). Mix the paste with the rest of the ingredients, including the chopped coriander leaves, until thoroughly combined.

Take a small piece of the mixture and fry in a pan until cooked through. Taste and add more salt if required.