People often ask when I am going to open a restaurant. I guess, in many ways, it’s the logical next step for where I am in my career. I won’t dismiss the idea of ever doing such a thing, but I have to say that right now the prospect of it is rather off-putting. Restaurant success is, in large part, predicated on consistency of quality and of product. It’s very difficult to gain a solid client base if every couple of weeks you are changing the style of food you are offering from café sandwiches to Japanese-inspired Canadian to Thai. But that’s the way I like to cook. I can’t imagine sticking to one style of food. Last year alone, I was able to work on a wide range of projects in Singapore, Canada, China, France and Japan.

It was in Japan, during a pop-up dinner in February, that I came up with this dish. There are a lot of components, but don’t feel overwhelmed. Almost everything can be prepared a week in advance, and then it’s just a matter of five minutes of assembly. You’ll be left with extra anchovy cream, which can be used on sandwiches or as a dip for raw veggies. And while the dish pictured here has some parsley oil on it, it’s an unnecessary headache so I’ve left it out of this recipe.

Preserved lemons

1 lemon, sliced as thinly as possible, seeds removed 2 tablespoons sugar 2 sprigs of thyme, leaves removed

Anchovy cream

1 medium floury potato 1 5-ounce can tuna, drained Anchovy 2 egg yolks ½ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper ¾ cups plus 1 tablespoon grape seed oil

Bread crumble

2 slices dense Scandinavian rye bread (or good sourdough) 5 to 6 tablespoons butter 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds 2 tablespoons capers, drained

Broccolini

1 to 2 tablespoons grape seed oil 12 broccolini, bottoms trimmed 4 medjool dates, thinly sliced

Method