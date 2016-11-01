Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Scallops with Mushrooms and Cauliflower Puree (Peter Olson for The Globe and Mail)
Scallops with Mushrooms and Cauliflower Puree (Peter Olson for The Globe and Mail)

WEEKEND MENU

Recipe: Scallops with mushrooms and puréed cauliflower Add to ...

LUCY WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

We foraged the mushrooms for this, but you can use any kind of interesting mushroom you can find. The scallops at Fogo Island Inn were glazed with a little brown butter, but the dish is just as good without it.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Ready time: 45
  • Servings: 4

Cauliflower purée

3 cups small cauliflower florets, about 1/2 a head

1 cup water

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/4 tsp grated lemon zest

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Scallops and mushrooms

3 tbsp butter

4 oz (125 g) chanterelle, hen of the woods, baby oyster or other mushrooms

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

12 large scallops, about 10 to 15 per lb (450 g)

Brown butter sauce (optional)

3 tbsp butter

Garnish

Baby kale, spinach, arugula leaves or dandelion leaves

Method

Combine cauliflower, milk and water in a pot. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cauliflower is very soft. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cauliflower to a blender or food processor. Add 1/2 cup milk mixture, lemon zest and cayenne and purée until smooth. Mixture should be soft enough to spread on a plate. Add more milk mixture if needed. Reserve, keeping warm.

Heat 2 tbsp butter in a skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice. Keep warm.

Heat 1 tbsp butter in a heavy cast iron or non-stick skillet over high heat. Add scallops, but do not crowd the pan (use two pans or work in batches if necessary). Sear for about 2 to 3 minutes or until very brown. Flip over, seared side up, and remove pan from heat. Let scallops sit for 3 minutes in hot pan. Remove from pan to a plate. If making brown butter sauce, add butter into pan and let it cook until it turns a nut-brown colour, about 4 to 5 minutes. Spread cauliflower purée on 4 plates. Add a few fresh green leaves over cauliflower. Place scallops on top and mushrooms around the side. Spoon over a slight drizzle of brown butter if using.

 

More Related to this Story

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog