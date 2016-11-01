We foraged the mushrooms for this, but you can use any kind of interesting mushroom you can find. The scallops at Fogo Island Inn were glazed with a little brown butter, but the dish is just as good without it.

Combine cauliflower, milk and water in a pot. Season with salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Simmer for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cauliflower is very soft. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cauliflower to a blender or food processor. Add 1/2 cup milk mixture, lemon zest and cayenne and purée until smooth. Mixture should be soft enough to spread on a plate. Add more milk mixture if needed. Reserve, keeping warm.

Heat 2 tbsp butter in a skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until softened, about 3 minutes. Add salt, pepper and lemon juice. Keep warm.

Heat 1 tbsp butter in a heavy cast iron or non-stick skillet over high heat. Add scallops, but do not crowd the pan (use two pans or work in batches if necessary). Sear for about 2 to 3 minutes or until very brown. Flip over, seared side up, and remove pan from heat. Let scallops sit for 3 minutes in hot pan. Remove from pan to a plate. If making brown butter sauce, add butter into pan and let it cook until it turns a nut-brown colour, about 4 to 5 minutes. Spread cauliflower purée on 4 plates. Add a few fresh green leaves over cauliflower. Place scallops on top and mushrooms around the side. Spoon over a slight drizzle of brown butter if using.