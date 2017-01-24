I made this with lamb shanks cooked in broth until tender, but you can also use leftover lamb added at the end. For non-lamb eaters, about 1 1/2 lbs (750 kg) of stewing beef cooks up beautifully, too. For a vegetarian version, omit the meat and use vegetable broth or water as the base. With both split peas and barley in the soup, it will thicken a lot as it sits overnight, so be prepared to add more stock or water to thin it if needed. Make up to two days ahead of time.

Season lamb shanks with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a heavy pot over high heat. Sear shanks on all sides until browned, about 5 minutes total. Remove shanks. Discard all fat from pot. Pour in stock and add shanks, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, skim any foam, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 1 hour.

Add split peas and cook for 30 to 45 minutes or until lamb is tender. Skim and discard any foam from top. Remove shanks from pot and let cool slightly. Using two forks, pull meat away from bones and discard any fat. Reserve meat.

Add carrots, rutabaga, potatoes, leeks and barley to pot with stock and split peas. Cook 30 to 40 minutes or until barley is tender. Add shank meat and kale. Simmer 4 or 5 more minutes or until kale is just wilted and lamb is warmed through.