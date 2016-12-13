Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(Handmade Pictures/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Handmade Pictures/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recipe: Smoked salmon with fennel-dill cream cheese Add to ...

LUCY And EMMA WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Don’t spend time making hors d’oeuvres. Smoked salmon (or any other smoked fish) is simple and always appreciated. Put out this dilled cheese alongside and let people make their own nibbles. Make toast out of a baguette or challah, or use supermarket Scottish oatmeal biscuits (don’t use black pumpernickel bread as its taste is too strong for the salmon).

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

You can also make blinis or potato pancakes seeing as it is Hanukkah as well. If you want to serve latkes alongside the smoked salmon or as a side dish, here's the only latke recipe you will ever need.

  • Servings: 8 servings of salmon and 1 cup of cream cheese

Fennel-dill cream cheese

1 cup deli-style cream cheese

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tbsp chopped dill

1/2 tsp ground fennel seeds

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Smoked salmon

1 1/2 lb (750 g) smoked salmon

1 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup capers

Lemon slices

Method

Whisk together cream cheese, sour cream, dill, ground fennel seeds and salt and pepper until smooth. Pile into a pretty serving bowl.

Lay smoked salmon on a platter. Place red onion and capers around it and garnish with lemon.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular