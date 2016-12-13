Don’t spend time making hors d’oeuvres. Smoked salmon (or any other smoked fish) is simple and always appreciated. Put out this dilled cheese alongside and let people make their own nibbles. Make toast out of a baguette or challah, or use supermarket Scottish oatmeal biscuits (don’t use black pumpernickel bread as its taste is too strong for the salmon).

You can also make blinis or potato pancakes seeing as it is Hanukkah as well. If you want to serve latkes alongside the smoked salmon or as a side dish, here's the only latke recipe you will ever need.

Fennel-dill cream cheese

1 cup deli-style cream cheese 1/4 cup sour cream 2 tbsp chopped dill 1/2 tsp ground fennel seeds Salt and freshly ground pepper

Smoked salmon

1 1/2 lb (750 g) smoked salmon 1 cup chopped red onion 1/4 cup capers Lemon slices

Method