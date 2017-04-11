Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Smoky Devilled Eggs (Natasha V)

Julie Van Rosendaal

Special to The Globe and Mail

Chef Ryan O’Flynn shared this recipe for the devilled eggs on the menu at The Guild in Calgary – the crushed salt and vinegar chip garnish is brilliant. If you don’t have a home smoker, smoke them on the grill using a smoker box – or place soaked wood chips in a disposable foil pan, tightly covered with foil with several holes poked in the top to allow smoke to escape. They’re also delicious unsmoked.

  • Servings: 12

Smoky devilled eggs

6 large eggs, hard boiled

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon mustard

3 shakes Tabasco

Salt and pepper, to taste

Smoked paprika, for garnish

Chopped chives, for garnish

Salt and vinegar potato chips, crushed, for garnish

1 bag wood chips

Method

Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and separate the yolks from the whites. Put the yolks into a medium bowl and mash with the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, Tabasco, salt and pepper.

Place the mix into a domestic smoker for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Transfer to a piping bag and pipe into the egg whites. Sprinkle with smoked paprika, chopped chives and crumbled salt and vinegar potato chips.

 

