Chef Ryan O’Flynn shared this recipe for the devilled eggs on the menu at The Guild in Calgary – the crushed salt and vinegar chip garnish is brilliant. If you don’t have a home smoker, smoke them on the grill using a smoker box – or place soaked wood chips in a disposable foil pan, tightly covered with foil with several holes poked in the top to allow smoke to escape. They’re also delicious unsmoked.

Cut the hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise and separate the yolks from the whites. Put the yolks into a medium bowl and mash with the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, Tabasco, salt and pepper.

Place the mix into a domestic smoker for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Transfer to a piping bag and pipe into the egg whites. Sprinkle with smoked paprika, chopped chives and crumbled salt and vinegar potato chips.