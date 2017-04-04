Like many parts of eastern Europe that have to endure cold winters, Transylvania, where my mom’s side of the family is from, has a long and storied history of pickling and preserving vegetables.

When I had dinner at my Romanian grandmother’s house, homemade cucumber pickles, vinegar-cured roasted peppers, and sauerkraut where never too far away. I’ve brought that family tradition with me to most of the menus I create. I rather unashamedly try to sneak pickles into as many dishes as I can. There’s something wonderful about the liveliness and energy a good pickle can bring to a plate of food.

This recipe is a nod to my childhood dinners with Romanian relatives. Me being me though, there’s a little bit of an Asian influence that I think adds a nice layer of flavour. Serve with grilled vegetables as antipasti, alongside charcuterie or chopped up in salads for a nice acidic crunch.

Pickles

1½ cups apple cider vinegar 1½ cups water 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons sea salt ½ cup sugar 3 tablespoons gochu garu Korean chili flakes 2 tablespoons garlic, roughly chopped 2 pounds mixed root vegetables, such as baby turnips, carrots or radish, washed, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

Method