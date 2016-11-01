One of the best-loved dishes in Newfoundland, traditionally made with leftover dough from baking bread. I used pizza dough – not authentic but handy and still tasty. Toutons are served with lots of butter and molasses, although some people prefer maple syrup. They’re usually fried in pork fat (and very tasty this way), but I use a neutral oil such as sunflower.

Divide dough into 8 even pieces. Working with one piece at a time, shape into a ball by tucking corners into centre. Turn seam-side down with smooth side facing up on a baking tray. Let rest for 15 minutes or until nearly doubled in size.

Heat 1/2-inch depth of oil in a high-sided skillet or wok to 350 F. A cube of bread will turn brown in 15 seconds. Flatten each round of dough with your hand. Working in batches, fry flattened rounds until golden brown and risen, about 2 to 3 minutes for each side. Remove to a rack to drain.

Serve warm with butter and molasses.