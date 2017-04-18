For a riff on the classic nachos, we’ve included a fantastic cacio e pepe recipe that uses vegetable chips, ricotta and salty pecorino romano cheese. These pair with beer and any sports event, but would equally be at home with champagne celebrations, which we will hopefully be having in our city soon.

The colours of the vegetable chips gives this dish a stunning look – it makes a terrific spicy, salty appetizer served with drinks. Cacio e pepe originated as a pasta in Rome and is made saucy with the pasta cooking water. As we do not have this, we used ricotta instead. Pecorino is a salty hard sheep’s milk cheese that livens up the whole dish.

Ingredients

170-g package vegetable chips 1/2 cup Ricotta cheese 1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese 1 1/2 tsp coarsely ground black pepper 1 to 2 tsp olive oil

Method