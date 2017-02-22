Over the holidays, I was lucky to spend time with my whole family. Each year I look forward to a Ukrainian feast at my Aunty Cheryl’s house. We have an amazing spread of North American classics like turkey and mashed potatoes, as well as Ukrainian staples like cabbage rolls, nalysnyky and perishke – all prepared by my aunt. You can almost taste the love and time spent in the kitchen making these dishes in the soft textures and creaminess of these dishes. These big meals are special to me not just because of the food, but because they're occasions when the whole family spends the evening together. To me, it’s very important for the whole family to eat and talk together at the dinner table.

I created this dish to pay homage to my family’s Ukrainian dinners. I combined the flavours and components of the cabbage rolls and nalysnyky into one dish. If you’ve never had the pleasure of trying nalysnyky, it is a decadent, Ukranian crepe, rolled and stuffed with cheese and smothered in a dill cream sauce. In this dish, the flavours pair beautifully and make for the perfect comfort dish to share with the family.

Ricotta cheese

8 cups milk 4 cups 36% heavy cream 1 tablespoon salt 6 tablespoons white vinegar 1 bay leaf

Braised cabbage

1 head Savoy cabbage, cut into small wedges 1 tablespoon Canola oil ¼ cup white wine 4 cups ricotta whey (as much as you get from the ricotta) 1 garlic clove, smashed 8 sprigs dill 8 chives

Whey sauce

4 cups cabbage braising liquid (or all of the liquid) 2 cups 36% heavy cream 1 tablespoon butter

Method