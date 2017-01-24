This cake has real zing, thanks to two kinds of ginger, a hit of wasabi and a topping of ginger-infused syrup. It is moist and light – don’t be concerned if the centre sinks slightly.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Use parchment paper to line the bottom and sides of a buttered loaf pan.

Combine raisins with 2 tsp flour in a small bowl and reserve. Sift together 1 1/2 cups flour, wasabi powder, ground ginger, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom and salt in a large bowl.

Place butter, brown sugar, maple syrup and crystallized ginger in a pot over medium heat. Cook until butter and sugar have melted and mixture is bubbling, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add whisky.

Beat eggs with milk in a medium bowl.

Add butter mixture to dry ingredients and stir together. Whisk in egg/milk mixture. Sprinkle floured raisins onto batter and fold in gently. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until a cake tester comes out nearly clean (there should be a few clinging crumbs).

Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes. Run a sharp knife along the inside of the pan and turn cake out. Set on a rack over a baking sheet and prepare whisky ginger syrup.

Combine sugar, water and grated ginger in a small pot over medium heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Turn heat to medium-high, bring to a boil and boil for 4 to 5 minutes or until syrup is slightly thickened. Pour through a sieve into a small bowl. Cool slightly then stir in whisky.

Use a skewer to punch holes all over cake. Brush liberally with whisky ginger syrup. Keep brushing occasionally until cake cools. When serving, you can brush the slices with a little more syrup. Serve with whipped cream if desired.