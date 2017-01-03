After the revelry of holidays and the new year, it is tempting to turn to the muted flavours often found in winter cooking. In an attempt to stave off that seasonal lull, I like to include some uplifting meals in my rotation, which help me feel revived and ready to face these cold days.

The pleasantly assertive bite of citrus and a rejuvenating shock of fresh herbs flecked with chili keep these rustic squash fritters lively, while ricotta salata, that unabashedly saline sheep’s milk cheese, punctuates and balances out the inherent sweetness of the squash. (If squash is not to your taste, other hearty winter vegetables such as celeriac or carrots work, too.)

A green-tinted tahini sauce, with an earthy hit of cumin, complement the fritters on the plate. This pairing emphasizes the za’atar in the latter while providing a necessary richness.

For that sauce, a high-powered blender will get it unbelievably smooth and voluptuous, but a food processor will also make quick work of the mixture. If employing the processor, pulse the cumin, herbs and garlic until minced, then add the remaining ingredients. This recipe makes more sauce than needed for the one batch of fritters; leftovers can be kept covered in the fridge for up to three days. It pairs well with falafel or grilled meats, and can be thinned with yogurt for a dip. The squash can be grated with the attachment on a food processor, a box grater by hand, or a spiralizer if you have one. And one note on the lemon – you use the juice with the tahini but need the zest in the fritters, so be sure to grate the rind before juicing.

Tahini sauce

2 teaspoons whole cumin seeds ¹/³ cup cold water, plus more as needed ¾ cup tahini, well-stirred Juice of 1 lemon 1 cup mixed tender herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro) 2 garlic cloves, chopped Medium-grain kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fritters

1 cup chickpea or all-purpose flour 4 teaspoons za’atar 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded and grated (about 6 cups) 1 cup tender herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro) 1 fresh small red chili, seeded and minced 2 shallots, thinly sliced ½ cup ricotta salata, grated or finely diced ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ cup yogurt ½ cup milk 2 eggs Zest of 1 lemon, finely grated Olive oil, for frying Flaky sea salt, lemon wedges for serving (optional)

Method