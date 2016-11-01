Tomato soup holds no childhood nostalgia for me. We were a chicken noodle household. The closest we ever came was my mother’s minestrone, but it was so full of beef, noodles, herbs and vegetables that the tomato barely registered.

I was an adult when I first fell for tomato soups. Through trial and error, I’ve learned that those I like best are ones enlivened by chilies and aromatic spices. As my tastes tend to go in the same direction with winter squash recipes, it made good sense to me to combine the two in a soup where sweetness is tempered, rather than amplified.

In this soup, I roast both the canned tomatoes and squash. For the former, look for the kind packed in juice. If they’re in liquid, try to scrape most of the sauce from the flesh with the dull side of a knife. It is admittedly messy work, but you want the tomatoes as dry as possible. For the squash, I like to opt for butternut or butterkin – buttercup and acorn don’t have the best texture when blended. Whichever you choose, roast it whole, using a revelatory method I picked up from a friend. Once you’ve cooked a squash this way, without peeling, you will be as grateful to her as I am.

After the base is sorted, I pull from the North African pantry, with a rousing combination of cumin, coriander seed, paprika, garlic and chilies, both fresh and dried. Bulked up in the bowl with cooked grains, beans or lentils, the effect is soothing and hearty. The runny yolk of a poached egg imparts richness, and toasted nuts and fried onions add crunch. It’s my kind of tomato soup.

For the chilies, I suggest using the fruity, fleshy large ones that are barely hot; if you can only find Thai chilies, which are far more fiery, use your best judgment, or leave them out entirely.

Ingredients

3 795-gram (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted and packed in their juice 6 garlic cloves, unpeeled Medium-grained kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, as needed ¼ cup olive oil, divided 1 winter squash (about 1 ½ pounds), well-scrubbed but whole 1 tablespoon cumin seeds ½ teaspoon coriander seeds 2 onions, peeled and diced 1 to 2 plump fresh red chilies, stemmed, seeded and chopped 1 teaspoon sweet paprika ½ teaspoon cayenne Small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems chopped Small bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves and tender stems, chopped 3 cups vegetable stock or water, plus more Half a lemon, juiced Honey, to taste

Options to serve

Cooked grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, farro, lentils or beans Poached eggs Toasted almonds Herb or chili oil Microgreens or sprouts, fresh cilantro and parsley Fried onions Lemon wedges

Method