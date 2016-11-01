Tomato soup holds no childhood nostalgia for me. We were a chicken noodle household. The closest we ever came was my mother’s minestrone, but it was so full of beef, noodles, herbs and vegetables that the tomato barely registered.
I was an adult when I first fell for tomato soups. Through trial and error, I’ve learned that those I like best are ones enlivened by chilies and aromatic spices. As my tastes tend to go in the same direction with winter squash recipes, it made good sense to me to combine the two in a soup where sweetness is tempered, rather than amplified.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
In this soup, I roast both the canned tomatoes and squash. For the former, look for the kind packed in juice. If they’re in liquid, try to scrape most of the sauce from the flesh with the dull side of a knife. It is admittedly messy work, but you want the tomatoes as dry as possible. For the squash, I like to opt for butternut or butterkin – buttercup and acorn don’t have the best texture when blended. Whichever you choose, roast it whole, using a revelatory method I picked up from a friend. Once you’ve cooked a squash this way, without peeling, you will be as grateful to her as I am.
After the base is sorted, I pull from the North African pantry, with a rousing combination of cumin, coriander seed, paprika, garlic and chilies, both fresh and dried. Bulked up in the bowl with cooked grains, beans or lentils, the effect is soothing and hearty. The runny yolk of a poached egg imparts richness, and toasted nuts and fried onions add crunch. It’s my kind of tomato soup.
For the chilies, I suggest using the fruity, fleshy large ones that are barely hot; if you can only find Thai chilies, which are far more fiery, use your best judgment, or leave them out entirely.
Ingredients
3 795-gram (28-ounce) cans whole tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted and packed in their juice
6 garlic cloves, unpeeled
Medium-grained kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, as needed
¼ cup olive oil, divided
1 winter squash (about 1 ½ pounds), well-scrubbed but whole
1 tablespoon cumin seeds
½ teaspoon coriander seeds
2 onions, peeled and diced
1 to 2 plump fresh red chilies, stemmed, seeded and chopped
1 teaspoon sweet paprika
½ teaspoon cayenne
Small bunch cilantro, leaves and tender stems chopped
Small bunch flat-leaf parsley, leaves and tender stems, chopped
3 cups vegetable stock or water, plus more
Half a lemon, juiced
Honey, to taste
Options to serve
Cooked grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, farro, lentils or beans
Poached eggs
Toasted almonds
Herb or chili oil
Microgreens or sprouts, fresh cilantro and parsley
Fried onions
Lemon wedges
Method
Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Drain the juice from the tomatoes, and reserve it for later. Halve the tomatoes lengthwise and arrange cut sides up on the baking sheets, leaving room on one for the squash. Scatter the garlic around the pans, then season everything with salt and pepper. Drizzle on 2 tablespoons olive oil. Tuck the whole squash in the space you’ve left for it. Pop both pans in the oven and roast for 45 minutes. Rotate the tomato pan, and remove the pan with the squash from
the oven. Push the tip of a knife into the squash; the blade should sink in with only mild resistance. If it doesn’t, bake the squash until the flesh yields. Cut the squash down its length, being mindful of the steam, and lay the halves facedown on the pan. Return to the oven for 15 to 20 minutes, at which point the squash should be completely tender but still holding its shape, and the tomatoes caramelized.
Set both pans aside to cool slightly.
In a Dutch oven, or similar pot over medium heat, toast the cumin and coriander seeds, stirring until aromatic, about 90 seconds. Transfer the seeds to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and process to a powder.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a Dutch oven on the stove. Tumble in the onions and chopped chilies and sauté until starting to scorch in places, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the ground spices from the mortar, along with the paprika, cayenne, cilantro and parsley, then cook for 30 seconds. Pour in the reserved tomato juices and stir well.
Squeeze the garlic out of its skin and into the pot, then scrape in the tomatoes and any juices on the pan. Scoop the seeds from the squash and discard, then spoon the flesh into the pot as well. Pour in the stock, then use an immersion blender to process until smooth. Thin with extra stock or water if necessary. (Alternatively, blitz the soup in an upright blender, working in batches.) Bring the soup to a simmer over medium heat. Turn the heat down to low, and leave to bubble for 20 minutes. Season with salt, pepper, lemon juice and honey until balanced – the soup should taste rich but bright, with a subtle sweetness.
Pour over rice, top with a poached egg and offer garnishes at the table.
Leftovers can be kept, covered in the fridge, for up to 3 days. The soup also freezes well.