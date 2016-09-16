Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Haan Palcu-Chang's roasted carrots with sour cherry vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese and spiced pumpkin seeds (PHOTOGRAPHY BY LIAM MOGAN | FOOD STYLING ANDREW BULLIS | PLACE SETTINGS COURTESY OF CRATE & BARREL)
Haan Palcu-Chang's roasted carrots with sour cherry vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese and spiced pumpkin seeds (PHOTOGRAPHY BY LIAM MOGAN | FOOD STYLING ANDREW BULLIS | PLACE SETTINGS COURTESY OF CRATE & BARREL)

Roasted carrots with sour cherry vinaigrette, whipped goat cheese and spiced pumpkin seeds Add to ...

Haan Palcu-Chang

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: 4

Carrots

1 pound small or baby carrots, cleaned, skin-on

2/3 cup fresh goat cheese

3 tablespoons milk

¼ bunch picked mint

½ green onion, finely sliced on the bias

3 tablespoons grape seed oil

Salt to taste

Toasted pumpkin seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Sour cherry vinaigrette

2½ tablespoons dried sour cherries

6½ tablespoons olive oil (more to taste)

2½ tablespoons red wine vinegar

4 teaspoon honey

4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 300 F. Mix all ingredients for the toasted pumpkin seeds together. Lay out on a lined sheet tray and bake in oven until spices begin to lightly brown and seeds are have taken on a subtle, nutty flavour. About 15 to 20 minutes depending on oven. Set aside and let cool.

Turn oven up to 450 F. Coat carrots in some grape seed oil and season with a sprinkling of salt. Put on a roasting tray and roast, turning halfway through cooking, until deeply caramelized and slightly charred. It should take about 30 minutes. Set aside and let rest at room temperature

For the vinaigrette, roughly chop the sour cherries and combine the rest of the ingredients. Let stand for at least 20 minutes and then taste the dressing. It should taste sour first and then sweet on the palate.

Place the goat cheese in a bowl with the milk. Whisk it until it has gotten some air into it and has the texture of a soft cream cheese. Check seasoning, you may need to add a little salt.

To assemble the dish, take the goat cheese and smear it on to a serving dish. Scatter the carrots over the plate followed by the green onions and pumpkin seeds. Generously spoon the vinaigrette over the carrots and finish with mint leaves. Serve immediately.

 
Comments

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

More Top Stories

Video

Photos

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog