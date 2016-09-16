Preheat oven to 300 F. Mix all ingredients for the toasted pumpkin seeds together. Lay out on a lined sheet tray and bake in oven until spices begin to lightly brown and seeds are have taken on a subtle, nutty flavour. About 15 to 20 minutes depending on oven. Set aside and let cool.

Turn oven up to 450 F. Coat carrots in some grape seed oil and season with a sprinkling of salt. Put on a roasting tray and roast, turning halfway through cooking, until deeply caramelized and slightly charred. It should take about 30 minutes. Set aside and let rest at room temperature

For the vinaigrette, roughly chop the sour cherries and combine the rest of the ingredients. Let stand for at least 20 minutes and then taste the dressing. It should taste sour first and then sweet on the palate.

Place the goat cheese in a bowl with the milk. Whisk it until it has gotten some air into it and has the texture of a soft cream cheese. Check seasoning, you may need to add a little salt.

To assemble the dish, take the goat cheese and smear it on to a serving dish. Scatter the carrots over the plate followed by the green onions and pumpkin seeds. Generously spoon the vinaigrette over the carrots and finish with mint leaves. Serve immediately.