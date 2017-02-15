Loaded with calcium and protein, this quick and healthy meal will become a weeknight favourite.
Salmon Cakes
- 2 cans of wild caught salmon (I prefer sockeye)
- ¼ red pepper, diced
- ½ medium onion, diced
- 2 tbsp. parsley, diced (optional)
- ½ cup of bread crumbs
- 2 eggs
- 2 tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil for frying
Quinoa stuffed peppers
- 1.5 cups of uncooked quinoa
- 4 sweet peppers, cut in half lengthwise and seeded
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 2 tbsp. parsley or cilantro, chopped
- 4-5 white mushrooms, chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- ½ cup of cheddar cheese
Method
Salmon Cakes
This is a really good, flavourful option for people who don’t love big hunks of salmon on their plate. Open cans of salmon and drain excess water. Place salmon in a large bowl and flake with a fork (including the bones!) until it reaches a uniform consistency. Add pepper, onion, parsley, bread crumbs and eggs and stir until evenly mixed.
Turn a large non-stick skillet onto medium-high heat and add olive oil. Grab a palm-sized amount of the salmon mixture and shape into a round ball, then flatten into a disc. Place into the pan and cook, flipping after about five minutes (or until desired crispiness is reached). Serve and enjoy!
Quinoa Stuffed Peppers
