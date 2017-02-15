Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Recipe: Salmon cakes and quinoa stuffed peppers Add to ...

Carly Weeks

Special to The Globe and Mail

Loaded with calcium and protein, this quick and healthy meal will become a weeknight favourite.

  • Servings: 4

Salmon Cakes

  • 2 cans of wild caught salmon (I prefer sockeye)
  • ¼ red pepper, diced
  • ½ medium onion, diced
  • 2 tbsp. parsley, diced (optional)
  • ½ cup of bread crumbs
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil for frying

Quinoa stuffed peppers

  • 1.5 cups of uncooked quinoa
  • 4 sweet peppers, cut in half lengthwise and seeded
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 2 tbsp. parsley or cilantro, chopped
  • 4-5 white mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • ½ cup of cheddar cheese

Method

Salmon Cakes

This is a really good, flavourful option for people who don’t love big hunks of salmon on their plate. Open cans of salmon and drain excess water. Place salmon in a large bowl and flake with a fork (including the bones!) until it reaches a uniform consistency. Add pepper, onion, parsley, bread crumbs and eggs and stir until evenly mixed.

Turn a large non-stick skillet onto medium-high heat and add olive oil. Grab a palm-sized amount of the salmon mixture and shape into a round ball, then flatten into a disc. Place into the pan and cook, flipping after about five minutes (or until desired crispiness is reached). Serve and enjoy!
 

Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

