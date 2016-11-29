Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Lucy Waverman’s seared chili-rubbed sirloin with southwestern chili sauce, works best by doing the searing and making the sauce ahead of time, so that all you have to do. (Peter Olson/The Globe and Mail)
Lucy Waverman’s seared chili-rubbed sirloin with southwestern chili sauce, works best by doing the searing and making the sauce ahead of time, so that all you have to do. (Peter Olson/The Globe and Mail)

Simple, yet sophisticated, dishes for the holiday season Add to ...

LUCY WAVERMAN

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

By the time it is the end of November, the holidays loom and organizing, shopping, eating and parties take up the whole month. I like to have a dinner to serve that is easy to make but has a sense of sophistication. This is my go to this year. Southwestern flavours are a stylish and welcome break from more traditional seasonal flavours of the holiday season. Buy dessert or make an easy square, serve a cheese board and dinner is a breeze.

Crisp avocado cucumber salad

Seared chili-rubbed sirloin with southwestern flavours

Braised kale in the style of collards

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ravioli filled with…braised cabbage? Why this chef thinks veg can be centre-stage (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog