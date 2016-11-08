Canadians who become grumpy as winter becomes longer can take a page out of Meik Wiking’s The Little Book of Hygge, about the Danish tradition of finding happiness and comfort in the cold. Eating well is part of the strategy and, according to Wiking, “this dish is a hearty, down-to-earth stew, originally made on ships (hence the name), and is great for a brisk autumn day. Instead of brisket, you can use leftover meat, making it even more down-to-earth and hyggelig.”

Cut the brisket into bite-sized cubes. Peel and chop the onions. Melt the butter in a thick-bottomed pot and sauté the onions until they are translucent (they should not brown).

Add the meat, bay leaves and peppercorns, then pour the boiling chicken stock into the pot. It should just cover the meat and onions. Cover and leave to simmer for about 45 minutes. Peel the potatoes and cut them into bite-sized pieces.

Put half of the potatoes on top of the meat and put the lid back on. After 15 minutes, stir the contents of the pot and add the rest of the potatoes – and a bit of extra chicken stock if needed. Simmer for another 15 to 20 minutes on a low heat, remembering to stir frequently so the stew doesn’t get burnt on the bottom. The aim is for the meat to be sitting in a potato mash but for there still to be whole pieces of tender potato.

Season with salt and pepper, and serve hot with a pat of butter, a generous amount of chives, pickled beets and rye bread.