Peruvian food is growing in popularity on the world stage, and a recent visit to Machu Picchu, the sacred Inca site, gave me the perfect opportunity to explore the local cuisine – as well as the breathtaking ruins. Here's a menu inspired by my trip, with a ceviche adapted from chef and entrepreneur Gaston Acurio, who is credited with helping transform farming in the country by encouraging farmers to grow pristine organic produce. The country is known for its superb fruits and vegetables – including 4,000 kinds of potatoes – quinoa and other ancient grains. The lomo saltado and quinoa-pudding recipes are adapted from the class I attended in the Sacred Valley with the talented chef Pio Vasquez de Velasco, who teaches at his charming restaurant El Huacatay in Urubamba.
