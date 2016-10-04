Pie is immensely gratifying to make, as one must be wholly involved in the act of making it. The process requires the dirtying of hands and attention paid to every step of the process – as pie responds directly to the work put into it, there is clear gain from every little bit of effort. What’s more, it is a rewarding experience to make pastry by hand and peeling such a quantity of fruit can be more meditative than tedious.

This pear pie is aromatically spiced with a warming bit of ginger and an intentionally generous amount of vanilla bean. I often think vanilla is underrated for its contribution to desserts; here, it grants a rounded floral flavour that suggests the presence of cream. It is worth noting that it is most cost-effective to buy vanilla beans in bulk; alternatively 1 tablespoon of vanilla bean paste can be used to replace each bean. Cranberries, which you may have kicking around as a side for your turkey dinner, stain the filling to rubied beauty, and a touch of clementine amplifies their twang.

Rye flour in the crust keeps it particularly tender, as rye has less gluten than wheat. Still, for the pastry, it is fine to use a good-quality store bought dough if you prefer. In either case, make sure to keep the pastry cool to the touch. If making a lattice-topped pie, weave it tightly (if the openings are too large the fruit below will shrivel and dry instead of cooking to lush tenderness in its juices). Starting the pie on a preheated pan helps the bottom crust crisp up.

VANILLA PEAR AND CRANBERRY PIE

3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) pears such as Anjou or Bosc, peeled, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick ½ cup light brown sugar, packed ½ cup granulated sugar, plus extra for sprinkling ½ teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt Zest and juice from a clementine or half an orange ¼ cup tapioca starch ½ teaspoon ground ginger ¼ teaspoon ground fennel or cardamom Seeds scraped from 2 vanilla beans 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for the pie tin 10 ounces (285 grams) fresh or unthawed frozen cranberries 1 Double Rye Pie Dough (recipe follows) Flour, for dusting 1 egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt

DOUBLE RYE PIE DOUGH

¼ cup water 1 tablespoon rye whisky, vodka, or apple cider vinegar A few ice cubes 1½ cups all-purpose flour 1 cup rye flour 1½ tablespoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (9 ounces) unsalted butter, cold and cut into dice

Method