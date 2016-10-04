Pie is immensely gratifying to make, as one must be wholly involved in the act of making it. The process requires the dirtying of hands and attention paid to every step of the process – as pie responds directly to the work put into it, there is clear gain from every little bit of effort. What’s more, it is a rewarding experience to make pastry by hand and peeling such a quantity of fruit can be more meditative than tedious.
This pear pie is aromatically spiced with a warming bit of ginger and an intentionally generous amount of vanilla bean. I often think vanilla is underrated for its contribution to desserts; here, it grants a rounded floral flavour that suggests the presence of cream. It is worth noting that it is most cost-effective to buy vanilla beans in bulk; alternatively 1 tablespoon of vanilla bean paste can be used to replace each bean. Cranberries, which you may have kicking around as a side for your turkey dinner, stain the filling to rubied beauty, and a touch of clementine amplifies their twang.
Rye flour in the crust keeps it particularly tender, as rye has less gluten than wheat. Still, for the pastry, it is fine to use a good-quality store bought dough if you prefer. In either case, make sure to keep the pastry cool to the touch. If making a lattice-topped pie, weave it tightly (if the openings are too large the fruit below will shrivel and dry instead of cooking to lush tenderness in its juices). Starting the pie on a preheated pan helps the bottom crust crisp up.
VANILLA PEAR AND CRANBERRY PIE
3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) pears such as Anjou or Bosc, peeled, cored and sliced ¼-inch thick
½ cup light brown sugar, packed
½ cup granulated sugar, plus extra for sprinkling
½ teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt
Zest and juice from a clementine or half an orange
¼ cup tapioca starch
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground fennel or cardamom
Seeds scraped from 2 vanilla beans
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for the pie tin
10 ounces (285 grams) fresh or unthawed frozen cranberries
1 Double Rye Pie Dough (recipe follows)
Flour, for dusting
1 egg, lightly beaten with a pinch of salt
DOUBLE RYE PIE DOUGH
¼ cup water
1 tablespoon rye whisky, vodka, or apple cider vinegar
A few ice cubes
1½ cups all-purpose flour
1 cup rye flour
1½ tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon medium-grain kosher salt
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (9 ounces) unsalted butter, cold and cut into dice
Method
VANILLA PEAR AND CRANBERRY PIE
Toss the pears, sugars, salt and the clementine zest and juice together in a large bowl. Cover and set aside at room temperature for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Place a fine-meshed strainer over a saucepan. Tip in the pears, and let the juices drain. Transfer the fruit back to its original bowl. Sprinkle in the tapioca and spices, then scrape in the vanilla. Fold the pears until the tapioca is no longer visible.
Set the saucepan over medium heat, stir the butter into the juices, bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Tumble in the cranberries. Cook, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, until the first few cranberries begin to pop. Pull off the heat, and once cooled to warm, pour the cranberries over the pears and gently turn the fruits together.
Grease a 9-inch pie tin and set aside. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the smaller portion of dough to a 12-inch round (see note in the recipe below). Fit the round into the prepared tin, making sure to get it flush to the corners. Leave the edges overhanging for now, and chill the crust while you roll the second piece. Roll the second half of the dough as the first, then place on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
Fill the bottom crust with the fruit mixture, mounding it a little towards the centre. Either leave the top crust whole, weave into lattice or cut into decorative shapes as desired (in the case of the shapes, use egg wash to stick the pieces together, and keep any leftover egg). Press the top crust into the bottom to seal, trimming any excess overhang, then roll the top and bottom together to form a raised edge. Crimp as you’d like, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes and up to 1 hour.
Line a sheet pan or rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat. Preheat oven to 425 F with the prepared baking sheet on a rack in centre position. Brush the pie with the remaining beaten egg, and sprinkle with sugar. For solid top crusts, cut steam vents with the tip of a knife. Place the pie on the pan in the oven, and immediately reduce the heat to 375 F. Bake until the filling is bubbling thickly through the vents, and the crust is evenly golden, 70 to 80 minutes. Remove from the oven and set on a wire rack to cool completely before slicing or the filling won’t set properly. Serve rewarmed or at room temperature.
DOUBLE RYE PIE DOUGH
Stir together the water, rye whisky and ice cubes in a 1-cup liquid measure. Place the liquids into the fridge while you get the rest of the dough together. In a large bowl, whisk together the flours, sugar and salt. Toss the butter cubes into the dry mix, making sure each cube is coated in flour. Working quickly, pinch each cube of butter between a thumb and finger of one hand, so the piece is flattened into a tile shape. Keep tossing the flakes into the flour as you go. Once all the butter is squashed, chill for 5 minutes.
Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the water mixture over the flour and butter, and use a fork to work it in lightly. Drip another tablespoon of water over the dough. With clean hands, start squeezing and packing the dough, pressing and stacking clumps on each other until all the flour is incorporated.
Turn the dough out onto a work surface, then divide in two portions. If making a lattice top pie, make one slightly larger than the other. Form the pieces into rough discs, then wrap tightly in clingfilm and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
Makes enough for a double crust 9-inch pie.