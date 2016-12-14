A recall has been issued for about 300,000 Cuisinart food processors sold in Canada because of a laceration hazard.

Health Canada says the recall covers a silver-coloured blade in certain models which is attached by four rivets. The agency says the riveted blade can crack over time and small metal pieces can break off into processed food.

Health Canada says as of the end of November, there have been 10 reports of cracked or broken riveted blades in Canada, including two reports of mouth laceration or tooth injury.

In the United States, where about eight million units were sold, there have been 69 reports of broken pieces of blade and 30 reports of injuries.

The affected products, sold in Canada from 1996 through December 2015, were manufactured in China and distributed in Canada by Conair Consumer Products ULC of Woodbridge, Ont.

Health Canada says consumers should immediately stop using the processor’s riveted blade and contact Conair for a free replacement blade.

The recall covers processors with model numbers on the bottom of the unit that begin with the following: CFP-11, DFP-7, DFP-11, DFP-14, DLC-5, DLC-7, DLC-8, DLC-10, DLC-XP, DLC-2007, DLC-2009, DLC-2011, DLC-2014, EV-7, EV-10, EV-11, and MP-14.

