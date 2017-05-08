Even the most novice of grillers needs some tools, the most basic of which include a long-handled spatula for flipping, spring-loaded tongs and a spray bottle.

But there’s much more going on with tools and accessories today than there was 20 years ago, says chef and cookbook author Ted Reader, who’s affectionately known as Canada’s godfather of grilling. He’s excited about the range of barbecue products that are now available, and broke down some recent trends. In Toronto, all of these gadgets can be purchased at Dickson Barbeque Centre, which has two uptown locations.

Upping the smoke factor: Charcoal used to be limited, but but now, backyard grillers have a range of choice, and mixing up different kinds of wood among the briquettes increases the complexity. Try binchotan, which is Japanese oak wood charcoal, Hawaiian Kiawe wood or even charcoal made from coconut shells. There are also smoker boxes, which give a whiff of authentic smoke flavour to food grilled on a gas barbecue.

360 degrees of flavour: Rotisserie attachments make a great juicy bird, and they can also be used for heads of cauliflower, prime ribs and whole pineapples. A Carson Rodizio kit can convert any grill into a Brazilian-style steakhouse with six rotating skewers.

Best shot: Injecting the marinade right into the meat can improve taste and texture. Yes, some of the injectors may look like they come from a horror film, but the process of marinating from the inside out is winning on the BBQ competition belt.

Full of hot air: Looftlighter is a Swedish tool that looks like a light sabre and can light wood or charcoal in under 60 seconds. Designed to eliminate the need for lighter fluid, it uses heated air and vacuum technology to get the flame going instead.

There’s an app for that: The newest thing in thermometers (and everything else) is remote monitoring, so that you can host your party and still avoid burning the meat. The iGrill from Weber, for example, syncs with your phone, allowing you to roam far and wide.

Tough scrape: Metal brushes are falling out of favour after reports of rogue tines getting into food – definitely not a positive textural experience and often a danger for an unlucky diner. Silicon grill brushes are worth the investment, says Reader, who also likes wooden tools such as the Great Scrape, which erodes into a custom scraper for your grill over time. There’s also Grillbot, a small, powerful cleaning robot that has a rechargeable battery and three brushes to get the sticky stuff off of the racks.

