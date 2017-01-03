Your caipirinha is about to get a serious upgrade – not only will it taste cleaner, you’ll be able to enjoy it with a clean conscience.

The ingredient in question is Novo Fogo cachaça, a premium eco-friendly, organic and ethically produced sugarcane spirit that’s indispensable for Brazilian cocktails like the caipirinha. Until now, it has been available at only a few liquor stores in British Columbia and Alberta or through private import. With news that it will soon be at the LCBO in Ontario, it looks as if it’s about to go mainstream in more parts of Canada, a welcome change from the industrial cachaça brands that dominate the market.

Novo Fogo, an exceptionally gentle and fresh-tasting spirit that has hints of tropical fruit and natural sugar and that can, unbelievably, be enjoyed straight-up, could change the way people think of cachaça. But distillery founder Dragos Axinte is also trying to change consumer’s expectations, so that they demand socially and environmentally responsible sugar-based spirits – a bold vision for the future, and one Axinte modestly frames as a “common sense” effort to preserve and provide a boost to the natural and human resources that support the business.

Sugar harvesting and processing continues to be plagued by allegations of labour abuse, including abysmal working conditions, and environmental issues, such as clear-cutting forests, burning sugar cane and overuse of chemical pesticides. “It’s pretty difficult work and it’s made more difficult by the fact that we are organic and zero waste,” Axinte says. “We get weeds, which makes the harvesting harder, and in the summer it’s very hot and very humid so you have to take extra special care of our people in the field.”

But as a trade-off for the weeds, which have to be pulled by hand, Axinte’s employees aren’t exposed to chemicals. They also have strict break schedules, are supplied with ample food and water, are well-paid and given raises, family allowances, other work within the company and access to housing and educational opportunities.

This modern-day feudalism can be seen at a few other progressive distilleries, including Flor de Cana in Nicaragua and Guyana’s Demerara Distillers, known for its world-renowned El Dorado rum. After two years, Demerara offers employees a full scholarship to attend university programs in chemistry, engineering or marketing, paying their salary during their studies.

“When you return back to work, you’re not going to work to pay off a debt – you just go back to work,” says Darryl Manichand, who’s been a participant in Demerara Distillers’ university scholarship program and now works as a high-ranking process chemist in the eco-friendly El Dorado facility, located in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital. “And, after that, the managers constantly look for further training opportunities in our particular field.”

As for the sugar, it all comes from Guyana, where the industry is owned by the state and the workers are unionized. At least that’s the case for now. The government is looking at options to shut down this low-profit industry, something that’s controversial at present. That could put Guyanese distillers in the unfortunate position of having to find a source of ethical sugar, something that Boston distiller Maggie Campbell will tell you isn’t exactly an easy task. Tracking down fair-trade sugar for her award-winning Privateer rum was nearly impossible when she started looking for fair-trade sugar in 2012. Now, by comparison, she’s trying to narrow it down further, to American-grown cane. Campbell compares it to fair-trade coffee 15 years ago, in that there’s still a lot of room to grow but consumers, intrigued by the existence of several fair-trade rums on the market, are beginning to demand better from rum producers.

“We have more choices and more options and now I can tell suppliers what’s important to us as a company,” says Campbell. “That’s a big change. When we started, the conversation around sugar was not the conversation we’re having today.”

