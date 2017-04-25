The question

I opened a bottle of pinot grigio by accident instead of a red and immediately recorked it and put it in the fridge. How long can I keep it before it spoils?

The answer

A considerable time – many weeks if not a couple of months. It depends slightly on how far you were able to drive that cork back into the bottle.

You did the right thing upon discovering your mistake. Wine oxidation mainly is a factor of time, surface area and temperature. There wasn’t much time or extra space for fresh air to react with the liquid (given that the bottle remained full). And cold temperature slows down the oxidation process, which is why it’s always better to store opened wine in the refrigerator.

There is a chance that some protective sulphur dioxide, a gaseous substance often added at bottling to help preserve wine, blew off when you extracted the cork. But this should not have left your pinot grigio exceedingly vulnerable.

If you reseal quickly, merely extracting a cork generally does little harm. In fact, the practice is performed regularly on expensive old bottles by top French châteaux as a way to extend the longevity of wines sitting in customers’ cellars. Corks in wine bottles have limited lifespan and can degrade decades before certain great wines, like Château Lafite, reach their peak of maturity. So, these select wineries will host recorking clinics (often for free) in which customers bring old bottles back to have an expert extract the old, tired cylinder of tree bark and get it replaced with a new one (after the liquid, if needed, gets topped up to the original fill level with the same or a more recent vintage of the wine).

These professional recorking practices of course insert the new cork all the way back into the bottle with proper equipment, thereby condensing the air gap between the cork and liquid to roughly its original volume. In your case, your hands likely were able only to ram the original cork back into the bottle halfway or so, leaving a larger air gap. Not to worry. Your pinot grigio bottle may not be new again – it’s got excess oxygen to deal with – but it should survive pretty well for many weeks without turning brown and acquiring a bruised, sherry-like character. That’s much longer than the two or three days that a half-empty pinot grigio normally would last without giving up some of its freshness and appeal.

