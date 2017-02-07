The question

I need to courier some things to a friend and wanted to include a bottle of Champagne. I think it’s safe in a commercial airliner, but what about FedEx? I assume they also pressurize the cargo hold? Any thoughts?

In principle, Champagne would generally be safe on large cargo planes used by courier companies, which tend to be fully pressurized, just like commercial airliners. However, you may be facing a different sort of problem. FedEx and many other courier companies prohibit consumers from shipping wine, spirits or beer, period. When it comes to alcohol, they deal only with clients that meet specific government licensing criteria and have a preauthorized agreement. This applies not only in the United States (I see that your e-mail signature indicates you live in Atlanta) but also in Canada.

Mary Kate Patterson, a communications specialist with FedEx’s Global Media Relations office, directed me to the following passage from her company’s service guide: “Only licensed entities holding a state and federal licence or retailers holding a state licence may ship alcohol with FedEx. Consumers may not ship alcohol. Shippers must enter into an approved FedEx alcohol shipping agreement before shipping any alcohol with FedEx.”

Similar restrictions apply to alcohol in the case of other large carriers with which I’m familiar, including Canada Post. The Canada Post guidelines can be found under section 3.4 of this document. So, while I think a well-padded Champagne bottle will be safe in a physical sense, it’s a no-fly-zone, legally, when it comes to many companies in the courier industry.

