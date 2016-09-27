What a price (as in: ouch) but what a wine. Le Vieux Pin releases this aptly named wine on the autumnal equinox, which occurred this year on Sept. 22 as the sun moved across the equator to make daytime equivalent to night. It’s aptly named for another reason, too. Stylistically, it’s designed to capture the dual essences of Old World and New because the fruit is sourced from two vineyards that yield complementary flavours. Full-bodied and silky, it reveals the fruit density that is the sunny South Okanagan’s signature. Yet there are prominent Rhône-like characters of pepper, licorice and lavender, too, all pulled in tight by juicy acidity. Splendid. Worth cellaring for 10 years, perhaps more. Available direct from the winery, levieuxpin.ca.Report Typo/Error
