Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Le Vieux Pin Équinoxe Syrah 2013, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 93
  • Year 2013
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Syrah
  • Price $79.99 in B.C.

What a price (as in: ouch) but what a wine. Le Vieux Pin releases this aptly named wine on the autumnal equinox, which occurred this year on Sept. 22 as the sun moved across the equator to make daytime equivalent to night. It’s aptly named for another reason, too. Stylistically, it’s designed to capture the dual essences of Old World and New because the fruit is sourced from two vineyards that yield complementary flavours. Full-bodied and silky, it reveals the fruit density that is the sunny South Okanagan’s signature. Yet there are prominent Rhône-like characters of pepper, licorice and lavender, too, all pulled in tight by juicy acidity. Splendid. Worth cellaring for 10 years, perhaps more. Available direct from the winery, levieuxpin.ca.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog