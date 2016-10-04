Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Beppi Crosariol

  • Rating 90
  • Year 2014
  • Region Niagara
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Price $22.95

The flagship red from Hillebrand’s Trius Winery celebrates its 25th year with this 2014 vintage, a blend of mostly cabernet franc with merlot and cabernet sauvignon in supporting roles. It’s a crowd-pleaser, with polished tannins and suggestions of crème de cassis, vanilla, cocoa and cedar, having spent 12 months in French and American oak. Available in Ontario stores or direct from the Niagara winery, triuswines.com (1-800-263-8465), various prices in Alberta, $24 in Manitoba.

