Beppi Crosariol

  • Rating 90
  • Price $89.65

A limited release whisky from Old Pulteney way up in Wick on Scotland’s north coast, this is named in honour of the Clipper Round the World yachting race. (Old Pulteney sponsored one of the 12 sailing vessels in the 2013/14 competition.) Matured in a mix of former bourbon and sherry casks, it’s crisp and firm, bolder than the light amber colour would suggest, with notes of graham cracker, peach, orange, honey, iodine and ash. Bottled at 46-per-cent alcohol. Various prices in Alberta, $87.80 in New Brunswick, $91.57 in Newfoundland.

