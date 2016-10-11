Laughing Stock’s flagship Portfolio red clearly excelled in the hot 2014 growing season. It’s a blend of all five classic Bordeaux varieties – merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, malbec and petit verdot – matured for 19 months in French oak. Full-bodied, velvety and generous in both fruit and oak flavours, it comes across with berry jam, vanilla, dark chocolate and dark-roast coffee characters along with cedary tang. Drink it over the next 10 years. Available direct from the winery, laughingstock.ca.Report Typo/Error
